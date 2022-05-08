Advertisement

Iowa Democratic Senate candidates reveal what sets them apart

Michael Franken (left), Glenn Hurst (center) and Abby Finkenauer (right) each participated in a...
Michael Franken (left), Glenn Hurst (center) and Abby Finkenauer (right) each participated in a debate hosted in part by KTIV News 4 on Saturday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After a debate Saturday, candidates had the opportunity to participate in the spin room, that’s where they can clarify their answers and let voters know how they separate themselves from their fellow candidates.

The three mostly agreed on codifying Roe v Wade, keeping government largely out of the classroom and the broad strokes of the “Green New Deal.”

Former Admiral Michael Franken says he supports “common sense” guidelines on when a woman can have an abortion, though he didn’t say exactly where he draws the line.

“And the federal guidelines ought to be such that they’re, they’re common sense of sensible, they’re, they’re about human rights, the individual rights and the best medical practice,” said Franken.

Dr. Glenn Hurst made his position on abortion clear: He doesn’t believe the government has any say if a fetus is still in the womb.

“The government should be completely out of it. If you can’t harvest an Oregon from a dead body to save another person’s life, you cannot put a woman below the quality of a dead body,” said Hurst.

Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer declined to participate in the “spin room,” but on the debate stage, she says her previous experienced as an elected official in both the statehouse and Congress is what sets her apart.

“That is what I did in that statehouse, that is what I did in Congress and that is what I’ll do as your United States senator. It is incredibly important that we finally hold Senator Grassley accountable for everything he has done that’s hurt Iowans and also what he hasn’t done,” said Finkenauer.

The candidates had a few other differences: Franken was the only candidate to say he’d send American troops into Ukraine, and only if a nuclear weapon was used.

Hurst says he’s the only “progressive” candidate in the race, and Finkenauer says she can build a coalition of women and minority voters to defeat Grassley.

