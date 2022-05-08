Advertisement

Navy veteran walks across Nebraska on the Oregon Trail

Don Martin is a Navy veteran, but that’s not the most amazing aspect of him, its the fact he’s...
Don Martin is a Navy veteran, but that’s not the most amazing aspect of him, its the fact he’s walking from Missouri to Oregon with just a cart to hold the essentials.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Navy veteran Don Martin is talking a long walk on the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon with only a cart to hold the essentials.

He’s no stranger to long distance hikes and was planning on doing another overseas. When Martin realized that was likely not going to happen, he looked right outside his front door to the Oregon Trail.

As the native Oregonian started planning his trek, he soon found out it was going to be more than that it was going to be a look back.

“You got to think about that, these are people who were living their lives and put all of that behind them. They either sold everything or packed it up in a wagon,” Martin said. “They put everything on the line and headed up the trail towards a new land for them to literally open up.”

Martin pulls a wagon with him that has all the essentials he needs to help him make the trek, like water and new pairs of shoes when the ones he’s wearing wear out.

To keep tabs on Martin, you can read his journal here, and to track his progress click here.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

