Advertisement

Nebraska Sheriff’s candidate ticketed going 107 mph on way to parade

The candidate wore his own sheriff campaign shirt
The candidate wore his own sheriff campaign shirt(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A candidate for sheriff in eastern Nebraska was ticketed for speeding after an officer spotted him driving 107 mph along Interstate 80 while on his way to campaign at a Cinco de Mayo parade in Omaha.

A police report says George Merithew was wearing a Merithew for Douglas County sheriff shirt when he was ticketed. Merithew’s campaign acknowledged that he was speeding, but said he complied with the officer before he received a $300 ticket.

The campaign said in a statement that Merithew “will now exercise the same rights every other citizen has to deal with the citation. He faces Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Don Martin is a Navy veteran, but that’s not the most amazing aspect of him, its the fact he’s...
Navy veteran walks across Nebraska on the Oregon Trail
Derby & Dreams
Free Comic Book Day
Iowa Democratic Debate, Part 1