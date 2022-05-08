The Pier Center For Autism hosts annual Derby & Dreams event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People across the nation were watching the Kentucky Derby on Saturday night, but Churchill Downs also came right here to Siouxland for the annual Derby and Dreams event.

The Pier Center for Autism hosted its annual fundraiser to support individuals with autism in Siouxland.

Guests were rocking their best hats, colorful dresses, suspenders, and bow ties. Everyone was able to enjoy live music, a silent auction, a cake walk, and lots of great food and drinks.

During race time, everyone was able to watch the Kentucky Derby live on the big screen.

The Pier Center For Autism is thankful for all the support which will go towards new play equipment.

“So this year, we have a few different things, but one of the biggest things is we just built a new facility, which is so great. But we do not have any outdoor equipment for any of our kids. So we’re looking to buy some playground materials, or just outdoor activities for our kids to be able to learn with and play on,” said Miranda Smalley, The Pier Center For Autism Clinical Director.

KTIV’s Claire Bradshaw was also rocking a blue derby hat as the event emcee.

The money raised from the event will go towards supporting services and facilities at The Pier Center for Autism.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.