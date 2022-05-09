After a hot day, still more heat to come this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It seemed like out of nowhere temperatures shot up today with highs hitting the 90s in eastern Siouxland.

We should cool things back down a bit for the next day and that begins tonight with lows in the mid 50s with a few clouds moving in by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will not be as hot with highs in the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky and a northeast wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The heat quickly returns on Wednesday with highs hitting around 90 and there will be a slight chance of some afternoon thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm chances get even better by Thursday afternoon and night with highs on Thursday quite hot again near 90 degrees.

After those couple days of heat, we’ll cool things back down some on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

How will the weekend be looking?

