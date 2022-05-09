Advertisement

Almost 700 people without power in Norfolk, NE

A look at the outage map for Norfolk, Nebraska.
A look at the outage map for Norfolk, Nebraska.(Nebraska Public Power District)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials are reporting nearly 700 people are without power in the area of Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to Nebraska Public Power District, 693 people are without power in the southern portion of Norfolk. The cause of the outage is not known at this time, and crews are currently working to make repairs to the system.

No word yet on when power will be restored.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party
Election 2022: What if Fortenberry gets re-elected?
Dog Walk Forecast: Max
Dog Walk Forecast: Max
As we make our way through the rest of today a big warm up is on the way. Highs today are...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Monday Forecast