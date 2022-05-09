Almost 700 people without power in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials are reporting nearly 700 people are without power in the area of Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to Nebraska Public Power District, 693 people are without power in the southern portion of Norfolk. The cause of the outage is not known at this time, and crews are currently working to make repairs to the system.

No word yet on when power will be restored.

