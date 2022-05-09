Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging Shredtastic

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Connections Area Agency on Aging is hosting an event for spring cleaning.

Shredtastic is a document shredding event for Siouxland seniors. Visitors can even take the time to watch the shredding process.

Connections Area Agency on Aging Shredtastic will take place Friday, May 13 at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations at 11 a.m.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit their website here.

