Advertisement

Baby formula shortage hits Siouxland

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A shortage of baby formula is impacting Siouxland, and forcing parents on a hunt to find their preferred brand.

Emily Jacobs, a mother from Spencer, Iowa, has spent the last two weeks searching for a specific brand of baby formula. She hasn’t found it.

“I’ve contacted any family that lives in a different town than me and said, ‘Hey, anytime you go to the store, if you see a sensitive or a gentle formula, pick it up for me,’” said Jacobs.

Jacobs searches online and in-store. In Sioux City, Target is limiting online orders, but not in-person. Wal-Mart on the other hand is limiting in-person orders to five units. There is baby formula on the shelves, but maybe not the specific brand a child needs.

Jacobs believes it was all triggered by a version of Similac getting recalled.

“We were not impacted by the recall. However, it did impact us indirectly. Because the people that were then using that Similac brand that got recalled had to then buy the off-brand or the Walmart brand like we had been using. So then that got used up quicker than what it was,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says it’s important babies generally eat the same formula, so it doesn’t upset their stomachs. But she’s had to change twice in the last six months because of the shortage.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Video: Formula shortage hits Siouxland
President Jason Reynders speaks with KTIV News 4 on Monday.
Morningside president ready for retirement after 22 years
Juventino Salazar Pena
Court documents: Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing 3 children
Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party