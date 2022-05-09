Baby formula shortage hits Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A shortage of baby formula is impacting Siouxland, and forcing parents on a hunt to find their preferred brand.

Emily Jacobs, a mother from Spencer, Iowa, has spent the last two weeks searching for a specific brand of baby formula. She hasn’t found it.

“I’ve contacted any family that lives in a different town than me and said, ‘Hey, anytime you go to the store, if you see a sensitive or a gentle formula, pick it up for me,’” said Jacobs.

Jacobs searches online and in-store. In Sioux City, Target is limiting online orders, but not in-person. Wal-Mart on the other hand is limiting in-person orders to five units. There is baby formula on the shelves, but maybe not the specific brand a child needs.

Jacobs believes it was all triggered by a version of Similac getting recalled.

“We were not impacted by the recall. However, it did impact us indirectly. Because the people that were then using that Similac brand that got recalled had to then buy the off-brand or the Walmart brand like we had been using. So then that got used up quicker than what it was,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says it’s important babies generally eat the same formula, so it doesn’t upset their stomachs. But she’s had to change twice in the last six months because of the shortage.

