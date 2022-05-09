Advertisement

Big warm up to start the work week

As we make our way through the rest of today a big warm up is on the way. Highs today are expected to get into the upper 80s and 90s across the region with peeks of sunshine by the early afternoon.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few stray showers and thunderstorms are moving through portions of Siouxland to start our work week. Overnight lows staying near 60 degrees and a strong southeastern wind between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

As we make our way through the rest of today a big warm up is on the way. Highs today are expected to get into the upper 80s and 90s across the region with peeks of sunshine by the early afternoon.

It will be a breezy day however with a southeastern wind sweeping through Siouxland today between 20 and 30 miles per hour. This afternoon we could see wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear skies are likely with lows dipping into the 50s.

We have more mild weather and rain chances in the forecast. For all the latest details, be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

