Court documents: Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing 3 children

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from Sioux City has been charged after authorities say he sexually assaulted three children over a period of about 12 years.

According to court documents, Juventino Salazar-Pena is facing 10 charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

Documents allege, that back in 2009, Pena began sexually abusing a 6-year-old in Woodbury County. The abuse reportedly continued until the child was 9 years old, with documents alleging the child was abused somewhere between 30 and 40 times. Pena allegedly told the child not to tell anyone about what happened and bribed them with toys.

In 2015, documents allege Pena started sexually abusing a different 9-year-old child in Woodbury County. The abuse allegedly occurred during the child’s entire ninth year and then stopped for a time. It then reportedly started again when the child was 11 and continued until they were 13.

Then in 2020, Pena allegedly started sexually abusing a third child that was 10 years old. The abuse allegedly happened until the holiday break for the 2021-2022 school year.

Documents state the third child was able to take a picture of the reported abuse on their cell phone. Then in January 2022, the third child disclosed the abuse. Shortly after, the first and second victims also disclosed the abuse as well. According to documents, the parents of the three children confronted Pena and he allegedly admitted to the abuse. Pena also reportedly wrote an apology note for what he had done.

The parents eventually reported these events to police. When officers went to question Pena at his residence, they discovered his house had been emptied and he had fled the area. Pena was eventually taken into custody and was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on May 6. His bond was set at $75,000.

