Dakota Valley takes home Mother’s Day double-header over Centerville, Bon Homme

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - So far in the legion baseball season, Dakota Valley has been on a tear having a 6-2 overall record and a 5-1 region record going into their Sunday double-header. The Panthers extended those numbers blowing out Centerville 25-1, and narrowly defeated Bon Homme 1-0.

In game one against the Tornadoes, it was a hit fest as DV earned their 25 runs off of 15 hits. Ethan Anema had the big bat for this game going 4-5, with four runs and four RBIs. Beau Pollema also had a nice game from the mound as he had eight strikeouts, three hits and one earned run in five innings of pitching.

The final game of the day was as opposite as you can be between these two matchups, as it was pitchers dual for most of this one. Panthers Jake Pruchniak threw a one hit gem for DV while fanning 12 batters and throwing one walk. The lone, and game-deciding, run came off the bat of Randy Rosenquist in the fifth inning who hit a sacrifice fly scoring Brendan Barnett,

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday when they host Canton at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.