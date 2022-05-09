Morningside president ready for retirement after 22 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University President John Reynders is retiring next month after 22 years of service to the school.

Reynders tells KTIV News 4 that he’ll remember the people of Morningside University the most, though he’ll miss going to games and other events. He plans to drive his new Corvette, then purchase a boat, and play a lot of pickleball.

Reynders says he’s leaving the school in better condition than he found it.

“The faculty are better than ever, the athletic programs going to continue to soar. I’m leaving the place in really good shape and really good hands in Dr. Moseley. So I felt good. It’s time for John to move on and it’s time for Morningside to continue to get better,” said President Reynders.

Reynders attempted to retire in 2020, but after the pandemic struck, he stayed at his post until the new president, Dr. Albert Mosley, was found.

