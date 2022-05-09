Advertisement

Morningside president ready for retirement after 22 years

President Jason Reynders speaks with KTIV News 4 on Monday.
President Jason Reynders speaks with KTIV News 4 on Monday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University President John Reynders is retiring next month after 22 years of service to the school.

Reynders tells KTIV News 4 that he’ll remember the people of Morningside University the most, though he’ll miss going to games and other events. He plans to drive his new Corvette, then purchase a boat, and play a lot of pickleball.

Reynders says he’s leaving the school in better condition than he found it.

“The faculty are better than ever, the athletic programs going to continue to soar. I’m leaving the place in really good shape and really good hands in Dr. Moseley. So I felt good. It’s time for John to move on and it’s time for Morningside to continue to get better,” said President Reynders.

Reynders attempted to retire in 2020, but after the pandemic struck, he stayed at his post until the new president, Dr. Albert Mosley, was found.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Video: Formula shortage hits Siouxland
Baby formula on the shelves at The Baby's Place in Wausau, Wis.
Baby formula shortage hits Siouxland
Juventino Salazar Pena
Court documents: Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing 3 children
Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party