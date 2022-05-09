Advertisement

NSP Investigating Neligh PD Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting involving the Neligh Police Department.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is leading the investigation.

According to a news release from NSP, Antelope County dispatch received a report of a road rage incident on Highway 275 around 12:30 pm, Sunday. The vehicles involved then stopped at a convenience store in Neligh. A store employee also called 911 to report a disturbance in the parking lot.

A Neligh police officer responded and stopped one of the vehicles on Highway 275 near V Street in Neligh.

Preliminary reports say that the driver tried to drive away dragging the officer. The officer then fired his duty weapon, striking the driver. The officer eventually fell from the vehicle and the suspect kept driving westbound. A citizen who saw the incident then forced the suspect’s vehicle off the road.

The officer and a female suspect were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

