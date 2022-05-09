Vehicle crashes into South Sioux City house following accident

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday in South Sioux City that ended up damaging a house.

At about 6:10 p.m. authorities were sent to the 3200 block of A Street for a crash. When officers got there, they found that a pickup had crashed into a nearby home.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

