Vehicle crashes into South Sioux City house following accident

Authorities responded to a South Sioux City crash Monday night.
Authorities responded to a South Sioux City crash Monday night.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday in South Sioux City that ended up damaging a house.

At about 6:10 p.m. authorities were sent to the 3200 block of A Street for a crash. When officers got there, they found that a pickup had crashed into a nearby home.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

