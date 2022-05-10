Another warm and breezy day with storm chances on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are kicking off our Tuesday morning on another mild note. Temperatures are steady in the low to mid 60s across the region with a light northeastern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Although we start the day with some lingering clouds, we look to gradually clear the skies leading into this afternoon.

This afternoon highs are expected to jump into the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies overhead. Winds will pick up some from the northeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, more cloud cover will build back into the region as lows fall into the 50s for Siouxlanders. The wind will also pick up overnight from the east between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

As we look towards our Wednesday and Thursday more heat will return with temperatures jumping back into the 90s with a chance of thunderstorms on both days, some could become severe.

