Around Siouxland: Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve is hosting a 5K to raise money for the Sonny Acres Live animal working farm.

The Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk is a chance to walk around the homestead. The homestead also says you can come dressed as your favorite barn animal or farm attire.

The Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk takes place Saturday, May 21 at the homestead at 10 a.m. in North Sioux City, S.D.

If additional information is required, you can visit the homestead Facebook page here, or visit the registration site here.

