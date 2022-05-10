Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve is hosting a 5K to raise money for the Sonny Acres Live animal working farm.

The Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk is a chance to walk around the homestead. The homestead also says you can come dressed as your favorite barn animal or farm attire.

The Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk takes place Saturday, May 21 at the homestead at 10 a.m. in North Sioux City, S.D.

If additional information is required, you can visit the homestead Facebook page here, or visit the registration site here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging Shredtastic
Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging Shredtastic
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony and New Stage Players Harry Potter Camp
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony and New Stage Players Harry Potter Camp
Around Siouxland: Wayne Municipal Airport Authority MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022
Around Siouxland: Wayne Municipal Airport Authority MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022
Around Siouxland: MercyOne Air Med Blood Drive
Around Siouxland: MercyOne Air Med Blood Drive