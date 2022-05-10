Decision 2022: Voters deciding key Nebraska gubernatorial, Congressional races

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s Primary Election Day in Nebraska, and election officials are expecting higher voter turnouts because of one race: The closely contested Nebraska Republican gubernatorial race.

Frontrunners Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen, and Brett Lindstrom have been engaged in fierce campaigning these last weeks and months, so much so that thousands of Nebraskans have recently switched their party affiliation most likely in order to participate in finalizing the Republican candidate ahead of November’s general election.

Nebraskans will also be keeping an eye on the results of one of their Congressional district primary races. Republicans in the 1st District will be choosing a candidate to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Congress, with one plot twist: His name is also on the ballot.



Election Results

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time. Be sure to tune in to News 4 at Ten for our latest breakdown of the results. You’ll also be able to see the results as they come in here.

Early Voting

Early ballots mailed out to those officially requesting them — or picked up from the Election Commission office before 5 p.m. Monday — must be signed and placed in an official drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots cannot be returned to polling places, so they must be dropped into a ballot dropbox. Nebraska voters casting their ballots early can track their ballot online.

In-Person Voting

Voters casting their ballots have until 8 p.m. to do so at their designated polling place.

As redistricting altered some polling locations, voters were notified by mail of their current polling place. Those preparing to cast their ballots in person on Tuesday can find their polling place by entering their address on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup page.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.