Advertisement

Fire damages Alton, IA restaurant

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.(Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Hepp via Sioux County Radio)
By Sioux County Radio
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early Tuesday morning a fire broke out at a northwest Iowa business.

According to Sioux County Radio, the fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton. Kevin Langel, with the Alton Fire Department, says the fire started behind the building and crews spent two hours getting it under control.

Sioux County Radio says two people were injured during the fire. One was a firefighter who needed medical attention but has since recovered. The other was an EMT who only received minor injuries.

The overall damage to The Yard Bar and Grill is still being evaluated. Officials report at least one nearby building received heat, smoke and water damage.

Langel suspects an electrical malfunction may have started the fire, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

A look at the damage after a fire Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.
A look at the damage after a fire Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.(Photo courtesy of Jackie Jennings via Sioux County Radio)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Highs today are expected to get into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s for many Siouxlanders...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Forecast
Election coverage will begin on kktv.com at 7 p.m.
Decision 2022: Voters deciding key Nebraska gubernatorial, Congressional races
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Iowa nonprofit proposes $50 million permanent stadium at Field of Dreams
Dog Walk Forecast: Aspen & Jojo
Dog Walk Forecast: Aspen & Jojo