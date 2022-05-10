Heat and chances of severe weather are moving into the Siouxland weather forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a pleasant day across the region with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures decently cooler that yesterday as highs have bee topping out in the 70s.

Now we have to get ready for some warm and stormy changes.

Our night will stay pretty quiet but it will include an increase in our cloud cover with lows near 60.

The heat and humidity quickly return on Wednesday as highs get up to around 90 degrees and a southeast wind will be blowing around 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Any time after about 3 pm we’re likely to see a few thunderstorms start developing.

These will have the chance of becoming severe with hail, wind, and even a tornado being the threats we’re watching for.

Once these storms form, they’ll move pretty quickly to the northeast and be out of the KTIV viewing area by 10 pm.

Then Thursday is going to give us another hot and humid day with highs topping out in the low 90s and we’ll see a chance of some late day thunderstorms developing.

These storms may be more widespread than what we see on Wednesday and these too will have a chance of becoming severe as a cold front pushes through the area.

The thunderstorms should come to an end as the night goes along on Thursday night meaning we’ll be drying out by Friday.

Friday will be very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on our severe weather chances and keep you updated on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

