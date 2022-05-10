Mild Tuesday with storm chances on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are struggling to clear the skies this afternoon in Siouxland. Western Siouxland is starting to welcome in blue skies overhead and a bit of warmth, whereas eastern Siouxland is still seeing some lingering clouds as we make our way into the afternoon.

Highs today are expected to get into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s for many Siouxlanders with a northeastern breeze between 15 and 25 miles per hour. More of a clearing look to take place in central and eastern Siouxland as we make our way into this evening.

Tonight, overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 50s with more cloud cover moving in as well.

Tomorrow, eyes will go towards the skies by Wednesday afternoon there is a chance portions of Siouxland see some severe storms. A severe outlook has been issued for parts of the viewing area for tomorrow afternoon. At this time a slight risk and a marginal risk for severe storms is possible. If storms do develop there is a chance for gusty winds, small size hail, and we cannot rule out a spin up tornado as well.

Thursday will also be an active day with the potential for severe weather.

