Nodland kindergarteners hear ‘The True Story of Eddie the Duck’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special guest visited Nodland Elementary school in Sioux City Tuesday to share her story, and inspire students to tell theirs.

Author and former schoolteacher Dee Ashley read her book, “The True Story of Eddie the Duck,” to kindergarteners Tuesday afternoon. It comes on the heels of the students’ end-of-year activity: incubating and hatching chicken eggs.

The story details Ashley’s experience leading the same activity with her students when she was a teacher. She hopes to inspire students to tell their stories by sharing her similar experience.

“Everybody has a story to tell,” said Ashley. “And all you have to do is write it down, and rewrite it and write it again. And you can be an author!”

The book tells the story of Eddie, a blue duck egg mixed in with the chicken eggs in Ashley’s classroom. Ducks’ hatching periods are about a week longer than chickens, so the blue egg remained once all the chicks hatched. Eventually, Eddie hatched and became the star of the show.

Ashley says she hopes her story teaches students to never lose hope, or give up.

