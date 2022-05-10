Advertisement

Ravnsborg: Natvig to run for Attorney General

Ravnsborg confirmed that he is still “weighing his options,” about whether or not to make a run at the office in June.
David Natvig has announced that he will run for South Dakota Attorney General in 2022.
By Austin Goss
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirmed Monday night that Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director David Natvig will run for the office of Attorney General.

A formal announcement by Natvig is expected Tuesday.

Natvig, a Republican, will face at least one opponent. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley is also running for the seat. A candidate will be selected at the South Dakota Republican convention in Watertown in June. Ravnsborg, recently impeached by the South Dakota State House, told Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News that he is “still weighing his options.”

Natvig formerly served as the Brule County State’s Attorney before being tabbed by Ravnsborg to serve as DCI Director in 2018. As DCI Director, Natvig was tasked with overseeing the part of the Attorney General’s office that is responsible for training law enforcement officers in the state, and the agents that work in the Attorney General’s office.

