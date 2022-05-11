1 dead, 8 households displaced in Nebraska apartment fire

WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — Fire authorities say one person died and several others were left without a home in a fire that gutted a southeastern Nebraska apartment building.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that firefighters and deputies were called late Tuesday night to Waverly for a fire at the Northland Apartments.

Officials say the fire began in a single apartment and spread to other units in the building. Authorities said fire crews later found the body of 61-year-old Mark Umland in the unit where the fire originated.

Fire officials said all eight units of the building suffered fire, smoke or water damage, displacing 20 people.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

