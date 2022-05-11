Around Siouxland: MercyOne Air Med Blood Drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -MercyOne Air Med is teaming up with LifeServe to let people donate their blood.

The Answering the Call to Save Lives blood drive is an event to give blood and visit the flight teams and get to tour the helicopters. According to MercyOne Air Med, they say that their helicopters that go on lifesaving calls always has units of blood on board.

The MercyOne Air Med Blood Drive takes place Friday, May 13 at the MercyOne Helipad at 9 a.m. in Sioux City.

If any information is needed, you can visit the MercyOne Air Med Facebook page here.

