Advertisement

Carol Blood wins Democratic primary for Nebraska governor

Carol Blood
Carol Blood(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood has won the Democratic nomination for governor as Republicans worked through a crowded field of candidates, including one running with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Blood defeated Roy Harris, a little-known primary candidate who didn’t actively campaign.

She was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 after serving on the City Council in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb. She will be the underdog in November against the winner of Tuesday’s nine-way Republican primary, a race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years.

To look at all of the primary results, you can visit our election results page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Adrian Smith
Incumbent Adrian Smith wins Republican primary for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District
Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks wins Democratic Primary for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Mike Flood
Mike Flood wins Republican primary for Nebraska 1st Congressional District
Don Bacon wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District