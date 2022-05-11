Efforts underway to save 67-year-old boating clubhouse in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Missouri River Boat Club has droughts and floods. But some of that flooding has taken its toll on organization’s clubhouse, which is much closer to the Big Sioux River because of erosion.

The Missouri River Boat Club has a great piece of waterfront property. But that waterfront property has been both a blessing and a curse. It’s a good thing for the views of the club members but it’s a bad thing when the water levels have risen and flooded over the last several years. That’s led some people to believe the club is actually closed. But it does plan to reopen. And those plans are in the works right now.

“But what happened in 2019, when the river went down, it sucked all the bank out and we lost our front patio,” said Dennis Butler, the fleet captain for the club. “We had to take the roof down our long patio and eventually have to take down at least half the clubhouse because of the erosion coming back to us that way and flatten out the bank a little bit.”

Several previous attempts to beat back the water failed. The club couldn’t grade the river bed, and a rock dike has only partially helped.

The solution? Move its clubhouse off the water and onto a hill well outside of the floodplain.

“Favorite part of the boat club basically is besides boating is just meeting people,” said Butler. “We have people come from dunes we’ve had people from several states stop by They’ll see us out here. They’ll stop by and they swing back and say we didn’t even know you existed here.”

Butler says the club started in 1955 and has been operating ever since. With new plans on the horizon, they hope the club will continue.

If you’d like to support the boat club, you can do so on Saturday. From 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the club will hold a steak sale fundraiser at its location on the Big Sioux River. Ten pounds of Ribeye steaks will cost $70 for one box.

