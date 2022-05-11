Hot temperatures and severe storm chances move into Siouxlan Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are mild and humid as we start our Wednesday here in the KTIV viewing area. With mostly cloudy skies overhead, and temperatures steady in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning, you might not need a jacket as you are heading out the door this morning.

An isolated thunderstorm moved through portions of northeastern Siouxland, near Estherville and the Iowa Great Lakes overnight providing some rainfall to that region.

The better chance for storms comes late this afternoon and into the evening hours, with some storms potentially turning severe. Nearly all of our northwest Iowa counties, including Woodbury County are in an enhanced risk for severe weather today, the rest of our counties staying in a slight and marginal risk for severe weather. IF storms are able to develop strong and damaging winds, hail, and even a spin up tornado or two are all possible throughout the day today.

Highs this afternoon will be toasty, temperatures are expected to get into the low to mid 90s for many Siouxlanders, with a strong eastern breeze between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Storm chances will follow us into this evening and start to exit our viewing area after 10 PM. Otherwise overnight tonight lows dip to near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Thursday is also looking to be another active day with thunderstorms and severe weather all possible.

Thursday is also looking to be another active day with thunderstorms and severe weather all possible.

