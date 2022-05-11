Advertisement

Incumbent Adrian Smith wins Republican primary for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith
Adrian Smith(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – Incumbent Adrian Smith has won the Nebraska primary for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday because Smith already had 76% of the vote. His opponent, Mike Calhoun, had about 23%.

Smith has been representing Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District since 2007. Before that, Smith served in the Nebraska State Senate from 1999 to 2007.

