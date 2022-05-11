Jim Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – The votes are in, and Jim Pillen will be the Republican candidate for Nebraska’s gubernatorial election.

According to the latest results from the Associated Press, Pillen beat out nine other Republican candidates to get the nomination.

Pillen is a University of Nebraska regent and veterinarian who owns a hog farm operation and swine breeding-stock company. Before the primaries, Pillen had gotten the support of current Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Pillen’s main competitors in the election were wealthy agribusinessman and cattle breeder Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.

Pillen will face Democrat Carol Blood in the General Election on Nov. 8.

