Lawton-Bronson’s Brockhaus named national archery champion, program’s second in five years

LAWSON, IA (KTIV) - In March of 2022, Lawton-Bronson’s Alise Brockhaus, won the High School Girls National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah where she won the Overall Female Championship in 3D and was 7th in Bullseye.

“It was crazy. It didn’t really hit me until after it happened, and I was like, “Oh my gosh I just won!” Says Brockhaus

After learning the hobby with her dad in fifth grade, her eyes were set on a different target by the time she was in middle school.

“Alise was one of those, I could tell right from the beginning that she had a lot of talent. Just watching her from the first time that I worked with her in 7th grade I could see potential.” Says Head Archery Coach Jason Carlson

After some heart break the last couple of years at the state level Alise was finally able to break down the barriers and earn gold

“I’d been getting second at state for so many years, and I finally got first at state and then I went to nationals and got first there, it was just crazy.” Says Brockhaus

“We always kind of joke around that that she was kind of the “runner-up special” or whatever and her senior year she finally broke out.” Says Carlson

Even though her competitive career might soon be over, Brockhaus’ advice for her younger teammates is some that has made her successful in her own way.

“Keep practicing is really all I can say. I mean, the more you practice, the better you’ll get, and the better you get you might get first someday.”

Alise’s next step will be the World Championships down in Louisville, Kentucky coming up in June.

