Man accused of killing his brother gets trial date

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A trial date is now set for a northwest Iowa man accused of shooting his own brother to death.

According to court documents, 66-year-old Michael Hinners, of Pomeroy, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he shot his brother, 59-year-old Anthony Hinners, at a home in Pomeroy, on April 9.

A criminal complaint says the Hinners brothers were outside a home arguing about a car that wouldn’t start. The complaint says Michael Hinners pointed a 10-gauge shotgun at Anthony Hinners and shot him in the chest. Anthony Hinners died at the scene.

Michael Hinners’ trial is set to start on Oct. 18.

