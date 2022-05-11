Advertisement

Mike Flood wins Republican primary for Nebraska 1st Congressional District

Mike Flood
Mike Flood(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – Mike Flood has won the Nebraska primaries making him the Republican candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Flood is a state senator who represents a portion of northeast Nebraska that includes Norfolk.

Flood’s victory comes after Jeff Fortenberry dropped out of the race. Fortenberry was planning to run for a 10th term, but that changed after he was convicted in March of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution. After the conviction, Fortenberry announced his resignation and said he wouldn’t be running in the primary. Fortenberry was still on Tuesday’s ballots because he withdrew after Nebraska’s deadline to certify candidates.

The 1st Congressional District takes up a stretch of eastern Nebraska, excluding Omaha and most of its suburbs. The district includes Lincoln as well as large stretches of farmland and small towns.

Flood will Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks at the Nov. 8 General Election.

To look at all of the primary results, you can visit our election results page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Adrian Smith
Incumbent Adrian Smith wins Republican primary for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District
Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks wins Democratic Primary for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Don Bacon wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District
Carol Blood
Carol Blood wins Democratic primary for Nebraska governor