Mike Flood wins Republican primary for Nebraska 1st Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – Mike Flood has won the Nebraska primaries making him the Republican candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Flood is a state senator who represents a portion of northeast Nebraska that includes Norfolk.

Flood’s victory comes after Jeff Fortenberry dropped out of the race. Fortenberry was planning to run for a 10th term, but that changed after he was convicted in March of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution. After the conviction, Fortenberry announced his resignation and said he wouldn’t be running in the primary. Fortenberry was still on Tuesday’s ballots because he withdrew after Nebraska’s deadline to certify candidates.

The 1st Congressional District takes up a stretch of eastern Nebraska, excluding Omaha and most of its suburbs. The district includes Lincoln as well as large stretches of farmland and small towns.

Flood will Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks at the Nov. 8 General Election.

