Muskies calm the Storm, make first Clark Cup Final appearance since 2017

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After taking games one and two on the road at Tri-City, the Muskies have gotten their third win and are heading to the Clark Cup Finals for the first time since 2017.

Puck behind the cage, Owen Fowler clears it in front and sticks it home to go up 1-0 in the 2nd Period.

Final seconds of the third, Ben Dooran gets a shot off from center ice. That would actually clear the goaline in time and score

Tuesday night, the Muskies came away with a 2-0 victory over the Tri-City Storm.

The Sioux City Musketeers return to the Clark Cup finals for the first time in 5 years.

