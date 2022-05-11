Advertisement

Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport

SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.(SkyWest/WLUC)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Assistant City Manager Mike Collett asked the department to allow SkyWest Airlines to operate just seven weekly round trips instead of the currently required 12.

Collett requests the reduction in flights begins on July 1. 2022.

“Our community fully endorses the reduced schedule to maintain SkyWest service and connectivity to the United code,” Collett wrote in the letter.

A response from the DOT has yet to be filed.

May 11 is the last day for airlines to submit bids to become Sioux City’s new air carrier.

Bids have not yet been released, but they are due to the DOT Wednesday. Bids are needed because SkyWest Airlines, which operates United’s Express Connection service, announced in March it was leaving the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Any bid filed with the DOT likely will include proposed flight paths and schedules alongside arrival and departure frequency.

