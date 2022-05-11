Patty Pansing Brooks wins Democratic Primary for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – The Democratic candidate moving on to the November General Election is Patty Pansing Brooks.

Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln native, won the primary with an overwhelming majority of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Her opponent was University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jazari Kual Zakaria.

Pansing Brooks is a Nebraska state senator representing District 28, which includes a portion of Lincoln in Lancaster County. She assumed office in 2015 and her current term ends in 2023.

Pansing Brooks will go on to face Republican Mike Flood in the November General Election.

