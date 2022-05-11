Advertisement

Patty Pansing Brooks wins Democratic Primary for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – The Democratic candidate moving on to the November General Election is Patty Pansing Brooks.

Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln native, won the primary with an overwhelming majority of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Her opponent was University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jazari Kual Zakaria.

Pansing Brooks is a Nebraska state senator representing District 28, which includes a portion of Lincoln in Lancaster County. She assumed office in 2015 and her current term ends in 2023.

Pansing Brooks will go on to face Republican Mike Flood in the November General Election.

To look at all of the primary results, you can visit our election results page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Adrian Smith
Incumbent Adrian Smith wins Republican primary for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District
Mike Flood
Mike Flood wins Republican primary for Nebraska 1st Congressional District
Don Bacon wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District
Carol Blood
Carol Blood wins Democratic primary for Nebraska governor