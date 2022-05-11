Advertisement

Sheriff: Multiple Sioux County towns experiencing power outages

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says multiple towns in its jurisdiction are experiencing power outages Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the power outages are causing stoplights throughout the northwest Iowa county to malfunction. They are urging drivers to be cautious at this time as crews work to resolve the issue.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s power outage map, Rock Valley has over 2,000 people without power. There are also power outages being reported in areas around Sioux Center, Alton and Orange City.

Power outages are also being reported outside of Sioux County. As of 5:15 p.m., 800 people are without power in Richland in Lyon County, Iowa, and 492 people are without power in Alcester in Union County, South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Marvin Hildreth is accused of shooting a woman multiple times near a Luton, Iowa residence in...
Whiting man accused of fatal Memorial Day shooting to enter plea
As we make our way into this afternoon strong to severe storms are possible across the viewing...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Wednesday afternoon forecast
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A fire earlier this week resulted in one person dying and multiple families being displaced.
1 dead, 8 households displaced in Nebraska apartment fire