Sheriff: Multiple Sioux County towns experiencing power outages

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says multiple towns in its jurisdiction are experiencing power outages Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the power outages are causing stoplights throughout the northwest Iowa county to malfunction. They are urging drivers to be cautious at this time as crews work to resolve the issue.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s power outage map, Rock Valley has over 2,000 people without power. There are also power outages being reported in areas around Sioux Center, Alton and Orange City.

Power outages are also being reported outside of Sioux County. As of 5:15 p.m., 800 people are without power in Richland in Lyon County, Iowa, and 492 people are without power in Alcester in Union County, South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.