Tornado Watch issued for most of Siouxland

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
**Tornado Watch for most of Siouxland until 9 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As you step outside this afternoon you can almost feel that storms are on the horizon. We are hot and muggy in Siouxland as we lead into the afternoon hours. Highs today are expected to get into the upper 80s and 90s across the viewing area.

As we make our way into this afternoon strong to severe storms are possible across the viewing area, with the best chance of severe storms in northern Siouxland. Nearly all of the viewing area is in a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather the remainder of today. In fact, a Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the KTIV viewing area until 9 pm. If storms are able to get going large hail, strong winds, and tornadoes can be expected.

The storms look to move out of Siouxland by late this evening with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday is also looking to be a very active weather day in the KTIV viewing area. Highs will once again skyrocket into the low 90s and by tomorrow afternoon more widespread strong to severe thunderstorm look to develop in western Siouxland and make their way east into tomorrow night. There is currently an enhanced risk for nearly the entire viewing are for Thursday at this time as well.

We’ll keep an eye on the weather and keep you updated throughout the day on News 4.

