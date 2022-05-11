Whiting man accused of fatal Memorial Day shooting to enter plea

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man is set to enter a plea in two cases, including the murder of another man on Memorial Day 2021.

Twenty-one-year-old Marvin Hildreth, of Whiting, is charged with the second-degree murder of 40-year-old Russel Mohr of Mapleton, Iowa.

Court documents state prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with Hildreth in the murder. A hearing to accept that plea is set for Friday, May 13.

The Memorial Day shooting took place a year ago at a home near Luton, Iowa. Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr, and a woman, outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street. The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off. Documents claim Hildreth told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times.

During the Friday plea-taking hearing, Hildreth will also plead to a gun-related case in Monona County, Iowa. In that case, Hildreth is accused of firing a gun near Leopoldo Cantu during an incident in Onawa in June 2020.

