Advertisement

Whiting man accused of fatal Memorial Day shooting to enter plea

Marvin Hildreth is accused of shooting a woman multiple times near a Luton, Iowa residence in...
Marvin Hildreth is accused of shooting a woman multiple times near a Luton, Iowa residence in 2021.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man is set to enter a plea in two cases, including the murder of another man on Memorial Day 2021.

Twenty-one-year-old Marvin Hildreth, of Whiting, is charged with the second-degree murder of 40-year-old Russel Mohr of Mapleton, Iowa.

Court documents state prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with Hildreth in the murder. A hearing to accept that plea is set for Friday, May 13.

The Memorial Day shooting took place a year ago at a home near Luton, Iowa. Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr, and a woman, outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street. The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off. Documents claim Hildreth told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times.

During the Friday plea-taking hearing, Hildreth will also plead to a gun-related case in Monona County, Iowa. In that case, Hildreth is accused of firing a gun near Leopoldo Cantu during an incident in Onawa in June 2020.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

As we make our way into this afternoon strong to severe storms are possible across the viewing...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Wednesday afternoon forecast
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A fire earlier this week resulted in one person dying and multiple families being displaced.
1 dead, 8 households displaced in Nebraska apartment fire
Three candidates will be on the November ballot to become Nebraska's next governor.
Decision 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor