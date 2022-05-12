Another active day of severe weather possible in Siouxland

Advertisement

By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After scattered thunderstorms moved through Siouxland yesterday, some areas of Siouxland saw some decent rainfall amounts. Near the Iowa Great Lakes Spirit Lake reported 1.60″ of rainfall, Estherville reported 1.08″, and here at KTIV we hardly saw any with only .03″ recorded.

Once again, the chance for severe storms returns today. Nearly all of the KTIV viewing area is in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level 3 out of 5 for severity. It is looking like as storms get going later this afternoon in western Siouxland hail will become a big threat, and then diminish and the system tracks to the east. The wind will also be a big factor with the storms today. There is a High Wind Outlook with some of our northern counties being placed in a High Risk. With these strong storms we also cannot out rule a spin up tornado or two. Make sure to stay weather alert throughout the day today. Storms could start developing by the early afternoon and move eastward into the evening hours.

Highs today will be hot and muggy. Temperatures are expected to get into the low 90s for most of the region and a strong southern wind will sweep through the viewing area between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Now as the storms develop this afternoon, we can expect some sunshine before then to start the day.

Tonight, some lingering thundershowers are possible, but the storms look to push out of our viewing area by 11 PM this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. A southwestern wind will continue to blow overnight between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Friday, we look to clear the skies and welcome some mild temperatures into the region.

We will continue to track these storms throughout the day today and you can catch the latest on News 4.

