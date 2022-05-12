Around Siouxland: Wayne Municipal Airport Authority MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - An air-style event is coming to Wayne Nebraska.

The MayDay STOL Drag Races is chance to watch drag races with small aircrafts. Races take place over three days.

The Wayne Municipal Airport Authority MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022 will take place May 20 to May 22 at Wayne Municipal Airport in Wayne, Nebraska.

