Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Wayne Municipal Airport Authority MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - An air-style event is coming to Wayne Nebraska.

The MayDay STOL Drag Races is chance to watch drag races with small aircrafts. Races take place over three days.

The Wayne Municipal Airport Authority MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022 will take place May 20 to May 22 at Wayne Municipal Airport in Wayne, Nebraska.

If any more information is required, you can visit their webpage here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
KTIV Decision 2022
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
(Source: MGN)
Power being restored in Sioux County, IA
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening

Latest News

Around Siouxland: MercyOne Air Med Blood Drive
Around Siouxland: MercyOne Air Med Blood Drive
Around Siouxland: Adam's Homestead and Nature Preserve Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk
Around Siouxland: Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve Donkey Dash 5K Run/Walk
Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging Shredtastic
Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging Shredtastic
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony and New Stage Players Harry Potter Camp
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony and New Stage Players Harry Potter Camp