Damaging winds move through Siouxland

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm for much of Siouxland**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A system bringing destructive winds to Siouxland has been moving through the region throughout the afternoon.

Winds gusting over 80 miles per hour has caused damage to buildings and taken down power lines in parts of northeast Nebraska.

The chances of severe storms will continue into the early overnight hours as a second line of severe storms has been forming in northeast Nebraska and will move into northwest Iowa.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 pm for much of Siouxland for the continued chance of gusty winds and possibly some hail.

These storms will move out of Siouxland as the night goes along and we will be left with cooler and less humid conditions for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday could give southeastern Siouxland a slight chance of a few storms on what will otherwise be a pleasant weekend temperature-wise.

