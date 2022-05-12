Advertisement

Damaging winds move through Siouxland

By Ron Demers
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm for much of Siouxland**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A system bringing destructive winds to Siouxland has been moving through the region throughout the afternoon.

Winds gusting over 80 miles per hour has caused damage to buildings and taken down power lines in parts of northeast Nebraska.

The chances of severe storms will continue into the early overnight hours as a second line of severe storms has been forming in northeast Nebraska and will move into northwest Iowa.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 pm for much of Siouxland for the continued chance of gusty winds and possibly some hail.

These storms will move out of Siouxland as the night goes along and we will be left with cooler and less humid conditions for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday could give southeastern Siouxland a slight chance of a few storms on what will otherwise be a pleasant weekend temperature-wise.

Stay tuned to News 4 for all your severe weather updates.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watches issued throughout Siouxland
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
(Source: MGN)
Power being restored in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watches issued throughout Siouxland
All of the Siouxland viewing area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Storms that are...
Strong and severe storms possible this afternoon
Nearly all of the KTIV viewing area is in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level 3...
Another active day of severe weather possible in Siouxland
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening