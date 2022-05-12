Advertisement

Second teen charged in death of Iowa teacher to also be tried as an adult

Both teens accused of killing an Iowa teacher will now be tried as adults. A judge has rejected both of their requests to be transferred to juvenile court.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has now denied the request to transfer the case of both teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher to juvenile court.

The judge’s decision on Thursday to deny Willard Miller, 16, transfer to juvenile court comes after the same decision was made for Jeremy Goodale, 17, on Wednesday.

The teens are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber. Graber was reported missing on November 3, 2021. Her body was later found at Chautauqua Park. Police say she was beaten with a baseball bat.

The teens will have separate trials, but both are charged as adults.

Court documents show the judge ruled that it would not be in Miller’s, or the community’s, best interest to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison.

A pretrial conference is set for Miller for Oct. 3 at 1:15 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.

A jury trial remains set for Nov. 1, at 9 a.m., with the venue yet to be determined.

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 2021. Police alleged in court documents publicly released Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

