Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for western Siouxland

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western Siouxland until 9 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our eyes should be to the skies today as severe thunderstorms will move into Siouxland from west to east and give us a chance of very gusty winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for western Siouxland until 9 pm as a line of storms is expected to bring not just the wind that I already mention, but also the possibility of some large hail.

While large hail and very gusty winds are the primary threats, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado as well.

The storms should arrive near Sioux City between 6 and 8 PM tonight and continue tracking off to the east.

The storms will lose their intensity as the night goes along and Friday will be cooler and less humid.

Saturday could give southeastern Siouxland another chance of a few thunderstorms.

We’ll keep you updated all day on our severe weather situation on KTIV News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.