Sioux City School Board recognizes retiring staff members

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City School District members and their friends and families gathered at Morningside Elementary School Wednesday evening to celebrate several school employees, who are retiring at the end of the school year.

Retiring staff members received plaques commemorating their hard work and service to the community. The celebration had a “game night” theme, and featured food, games and photos.

Sioux City Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says each of the staff members helped make a difference.

“Whether they’ve been a custodian, or a bus driver, or a teacher, or an administrator, we want to thank them for the work that they’ve done and send them out with a little bit of celebration,” said Dr. Gausman.

Nearly 50 employees were recognized at the ceremony. All together, those retiring have contributed more than 1,200 years of service to the Sioux City community.

Dr. Gausman says it’s the lowest number of retirements the district has had in years, and the district is all set for the ‘22-’23 school year.

