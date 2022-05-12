Advertisement

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce honors high schoolers headed for military service

Students shake hands with servicemembers after receiving their stoles from mentors.
Students shake hands with servicemembers after receiving their stoles from mentors.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is partnering with regional high schools to honor seniors who are entering the armed forces.

At a ceremony at Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, seniors were honored with stoles - a scarf-like garment signifying which service they plan to enter. So far, a dozen high schools have agreed to participate.

This means students like senior Sarah Hall, who’s entering the Air National Guard, will be recognized for their service at graduation.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. And I was just talking to my mom, we were talking to... I have like friends and their families who have gone into the Air Guard. And she’s just suggested, ‘Why don’t you just do that?’ And I was like, okay,” said Hall.

Hall plans to attend the University of Iowa, going to med-tech school through the Air National Guard with plans to become a nurse.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening
(Source: MGN)
Power being restored in Sioux County, IA
KTIV Decision 2022
Decision 2022 Primary Election results

Latest News

Many stores in town are out of stock or short-handed.
BBB Scam Alert: Scammers targeting baby formula shortage
Storms that are developing in northwestern Kansas early in the afternoon will bring the chance...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Both teens accused of killing an Iowa teacher will now be tried as adults. A judge has rejected...
Second teen charged in death of Iowa teacher to also be tried as an adult
Authorities are saying downed power lines Wednesday night attributed to a fatal crash near the...
Woman from Mexico City dies in weather-related crash in southwest Minnesota