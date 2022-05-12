Siouxland Chamber of Commerce honors high schoolers headed for military service

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is partnering with regional high schools to honor seniors who are entering the armed forces.

At a ceremony at Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, seniors were honored with stoles - a scarf-like garment signifying which service they plan to enter. So far, a dozen high schools have agreed to participate.

This means students like senior Sarah Hall, who’s entering the Air National Guard, will be recognized for their service at graduation.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. And I was just talking to my mom, we were talking to... I have like friends and their families who have gone into the Air Guard. And she’s just suggested, ‘Why don’t you just do that?’ And I was like, okay,” said Hall.

Hall plans to attend the University of Iowa, going to med-tech school through the Air National Guard with plans to become a nurse.

