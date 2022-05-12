Strong and severe storms possible this afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things are heating up in Siouxland this afternoon. Temperatures are soaring into the upper 80s and 90s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours our attention will move towards the skies. All of the Siouxland viewing area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Storms that are developing in northwestern Kansas early in the afternoon will bring the chance for more strong storms to develop in central Nebraska between 3 and 4 PM. These storms are expected to be strong to severe as a cold front pushes them east across Siouxland. If storms are able to develop there is the chance of golf ball sized hail, especially in western Siouxland, strong and damaging winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado or two as well.

The storms should arrive near Sioux City between 6 and 8 PM tonight and continue tracking off to the east.

Tonight, expect lingering showers and thunderstorms early on and overnight lows dipping into the 50s across the region. A southwestern wind will blow between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Friday, we look to clear the skies and cool off a bit with temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

More storm chances are on the horizon for this weekend.

