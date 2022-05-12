Advertisement

Strong and severe storms possible this afternoon

By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things are heating up in Siouxland this afternoon. Temperatures are soaring into the upper 80s and 90s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours our attention will move towards the skies. All of the Siouxland viewing area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Storms that are developing in northwestern Kansas early in the afternoon will bring the chance for more strong storms to develop in central Nebraska between 3 and 4 PM. These storms are expected to be strong to severe as a cold front pushes them east across Siouxland. If storms are able to develop there is the chance of golf ball sized hail, especially in western Siouxland, strong and damaging winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado or two as well.

The storms should arrive near Sioux City between 6 and 8 PM tonight and continue tracking off to the east.

Tonight, expect lingering showers and thunderstorms early on and overnight lows dipping into the 50s across the region. A southwestern wind will blow between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Friday, we look to clear the skies and cool off a bit with temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

More storm chances are on the horizon for this weekend.

Be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 for all the latest details on the storm chances tonight.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
KTIV Decision 2022
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
(Source: MGN)
Power being restored in Sioux County, IA
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening

Latest News

Nearly all of the KTIV viewing area is in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level 3...
Another active day of severe weather possible in Siouxland
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening
As we make our way into this afternoon strong to severe storms are possible across the viewing...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon in Siouxland
Nearly all of our northwest Iowa counties, including Woodbury County are in an enhanced risk...
Hot temperatures and severe storm chances move into Siouxland Wednesday