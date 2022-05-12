Woman from Mexico City dies in weather-related crash in southwest Minnesota

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KUOO Radio) - Authorities are saying severe weather Wednesday night attributed to a fatal crash in southwest Minnesota.

According to KUOO Radio, the Minnesota State Patrol says one person was killed in a collision on Interstate 90 near Worthington, a town just a few miles north of the Minnesota and Iowa border.

Around 6 p.m., when severe weather was going through the area, the patrol says Diego Campos, 37, of Chile stopped his vehicle on I-90 due to downed power lines. While Campos had his vehicle stopped, a semi, driven by Jaskaran Singh, 26, of Ottawa Canada, struck it from behind.

KUOO Radio says a passenger in Campos’s vehicle died in the collision. She has been identified as Martha Lilian Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City.

Campos and two other people in his car were taken to a local hospital. The patrol’s report on the incident says Campos and one of his passengers, Aldo Alberto Viscarra-Avilez, had non-life-threatening injuries. While another passenger, Bradford Barret, was submitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, Singh, reported no injuries.

The patrol says during this incident a separate vehicle did collide with the downed power lines. They’ve been identified as Tyler Gilbery, 23, of Tea, South Dakota. Gilbery was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.