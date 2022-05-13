Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony and New Stage Players Harry Potter Camp

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The kids can live like they are in Hogwarts for a one night camp.

The Harry Potter Camp lets kids get sorted into houses, learn magic tricks, and even have wands choose them. They even get a free ticket to the Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert.

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert is an event to relive the the first film of the Harry Potter series. The screening will feature the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra performs the movies music live.

The New Stage Players Harry Potter Camp takes place Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 10 at theLong Lines Family Rec Center. Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert takes place Saturday, June 11 at the Tyson Events Center.

If you need information on either of these events, you can visit the New Stage Players website here for the Harry Potter Camp information and visit the Sioux City Symphony website here for information for Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert.

