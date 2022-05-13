Authorities identify woman killed in Sheldon fire

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - The woman killed in a fatal structure fire in northwest Iowa has been identified by authorities.

According to the Sheldon Fire Company, the woman was identified as 60-year-old Marlyn Anderson. No information has been released on her cause of death.

The fire was reported just after midnight on April 25 in Sheldon. Authorities say when firefighters got to the scene, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a six-lex apartment building. Firefighters tried to enter the building but were pushed back by the heavy smoke and heat. Additional fire departments from the area were called in for assistance with the fire.

After the fire was under control, officials searched the scene and found Anderson’s body. Her body was transported to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa for positive identification and autopsy.

The fire also did damage to neighboring apartments, resulting in 11 people being displaced.

