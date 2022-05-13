Advertisement

Authorities identify woman killed in Sheldon fire

Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning,...
Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning, and resulted in one fatality.(Sheldon Fire Co.)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - The woman killed in a fatal structure fire in northwest Iowa has been identified by authorities.

According to the Sheldon Fire Company, the woman was identified as 60-year-old Marlyn Anderson. No information has been released on her cause of death.

The fire was reported just after midnight on April 25 in Sheldon. Authorities say when firefighters got to the scene, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a six-lex apartment building. Firefighters tried to enter the building but were pushed back by the heavy smoke and heat. Additional fire departments from the area were called in for assistance with the fire.

After the fire was under control, officials searched the scene and found Anderson’s body. Her body was transported to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa for positive identification and autopsy.

The fire also did damage to neighboring apartments, resulting in 11 people being displaced.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watches issued throughout Siouxland
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
(Source: MGN)
Power being restored in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

In Downtown Sioux City Thursday you could see nurses and healthcare workers peacefully...
Siouxlanders march in support of nurses across the country
Siouxlanders march in support of nurses across the country
Siouxlanders honor and remember missing and murdered indigenous women with memorial walk
A look at the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on May 12
Walkers gather for a photo at the memorial walk for missing and murdered indigenous women
Siouxlanders honor and remember missing and murdered indigenous women with memorial walk