Clark Cup Finals matchup set, Muskies prepare to take on Madison for title

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the Muskies secured their spot in the Clark Cup Finals earlier this week, the final piece of the puzzle was still yet to be set in the Eastern Conference. After a couple of days of waiting the table is finally set, the Muskies will be taking on the Madison Capitals for all the marbles after winning their decisive game five against Muskegon. Since re-joining the USHL in 2014, the Capitals have yet to win a Clark Cup, meanwhile the Muskies are trying to win their first title since 2002.

The Clark Cup Finals begin on Sunday, May 14th right here in Sioux City down at the Tyson Events Center. You can see the full schedule below:

CLARK CUP FINAL #2-WC Sioux City Musketeers vs. #5-EC Madison Capitols Game 1: Madison at Sioux City (Sunday, May 15 at 3:05 p.m. CST) Game 2: Madison at Sioux City (Monday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. CST) Game 3: Sioux City at Madison (Friday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. CST) Game 4*: Sioux City at Madison (Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. CST) Game 5*: Madison at Sioux City (Tuesday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

